Jadon Sancho says he feels “blessed” to be at Manchester United and “learning from the best” like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

Sancho joined United in a £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has started to hit form recently after a slow start.

Ad

The England international provided two assists in the 4-2 win over Leeds in February and scored against Southampton and Middlesbrough.

Transfers Rangnick has Ronaldo doubts, Man Utd put off by Osimhen asking price – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:40

He says he is taking plenty on board from his more experienced team-mates at Old Trafford.

"I’m here with a lot of great players and I’m learning from the best," he told the club website.

"You’ve got Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane…all these guys have won major trophies and just being in the changing room with them gives you a blessed feeling.

"I’m definitely learning from them, on and off the pitch, especially in terms of their recovery and how they make themselves better. I’m taking in all the information I can and trying to put it into my game."

Ralf Rangnick’s side are two points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham, but both Arsenal and Tottenham will move above them if they win their games in hand.

'You have to stop asking me!' - Tuchel furious over Ukraine questions

Sancho says he is raring to go against league leaders Manchester City on Sunday after a week of recovery and rest.

“I feel like that’s very important, especially when you’ve got games back to back. You need your legs and especially when you’re a winger – I need to get up and down the pitch.

"I definitely need my legs to recover as quickly as possible to go again. It’s definitely important and I’m just trying to be a better version of myself."

Transfers Real Madrid target Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe - Paper Round 20/02/2022 AT 23:09