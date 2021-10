Football

'Jadon Sancho is a world class talent' - Jurgen Klopp defends Manchester United winger

Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of under-fire Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and called on patience as the attacker continues to struggle with cementing his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up following his 85 million euros move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

00:01:49, an hour ago