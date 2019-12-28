Jahanbakhsh, Mooy on target as Brighton beat Bournemouth 2-0

Jahanbakhsh, who was given his first start of the season, repaid Graham Potter's faith in the midfielder by scoring as early as the third minute with a fierce, low strike into the far corner.

Bournemouth had a couple of chances to equalise in the first half but Brighton defenders Dan Burn and Lewis Dunk were on hand to make last-ditch blocks as the home side went into the break 1-0 up.

Brighton right back Dan Burn then thought he had scored his first goal for his club, too, when he put the ball in the back of the net during a scramble in the box. However, VAR disallowed it for a marginal offside call when the set piece was taken.

Mooy capped a man-of-the-match performance by doubling Brighton's lead in the 79th minute when he latched on to Leandro Trossard's pass and took two sublime touches to set himself up for a curling shot that beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The win, Brighton's first at home in four games, lifted them up to 13th in the standings while Bournemouth remained in 16th -- two points above the relegation zone -- after their seventh loss in nine games.