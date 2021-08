Football

'James in my plans until August 31st' - Rafa Benitez on wantaway Colombian

Rafa Benitez once again refused to rule out a move away from the club for playmaker James Rodriguez after insisting the Colombian was a part of his plans until August 31st - the same day the transfer window shuts. James is expected to depart Goodison Park before the close of the summer window with Atletico Madrid current favourites to sign the 30-year-old attacker.

00:00:13, an hour ago