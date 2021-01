Football

James Maddison helped 'mood of the nation' with distanced goal celebration - Brendan Rodgers

Reaction from Brendan Rodgers after goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes sealed a 2-0 Premier League victory for Leicester City over Southampton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday - a result which moved 'The Foxes' ahead of Liverpool and up to second place in the table in very impressive fashion.

