Jan Oblak to Manchester United? Only if the price is right - Expert View

Jan Oblak to Manchester United? It could happen but only at the right price. Our colleague Enrique Sanchez from Eurosport Spain gives us the lowdown...

The Sun are reporting that the Slovenia international "is open to a fresh challenge” with Manchester United considering him as a replacement for David De Gea.

The report states that Atletico are in need of cash to fund other signings, and that the goalkeeper would be open to a fresh start with the aim to move to a club capable of regularly challenging for honours.

The Slovenian goalkeeper’s release clause stands at €120 million.

EXPERT VIEW FROM SPAIN

Atletico don't want to sell Oblak as he remains a key player for them. But money talks - as it did with Antoine Griezmann. His release clause is set at €120 million right now - it was increased from €100 million last year. In fact, the club wanted to up it to €200 million but Oblak rejected that. However, Oblak is happy at Atlético - he hasn't said anything about leaving.

The club would only accept less than the release fee if something drastic happened - like the player asking to leave - and it would still take in the region of €100 million to prise him from the Metropolitano. Covid-19 has impacted the club's finances but they remain in the Champions League and they will be in a much healthier position should they make the final.

At this stage, we don't expect any big transfers - in or out - but if an offer of €120 million from United comes in then that could definitely change.

