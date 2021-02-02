Those transfer sources can take the rest of the season off as it is solid footballing action from now until the summer. The proverbial transfer window has "slammed" shut.

Issues around Covid-19 and Brexit both ensured clubs have had to work with very little, or even nothing. But some have still come through, even given their lack of funds.

Who are the winners and losers from the summer transfer window? It is back to school as we grade every Premier League team on their ability to get the deals they needed done.

Arsenal

With a youthful revolution in full swing like nothing we have seen since the peace and love of the 1960s going on at the Emirates, there were never going to be any major acquisitions this window, but there have been some rather left-field, interesting signings from Mikel Arteta, addressing a few problem areas, while plenty of deadwood has been shifted, one more high profile than the rest.

He came, he saw, he tweeted. There were good times for Mesut Ozil at Arsenal, but he leaves London having very much flattered to deceive. A move back to Turkey makes sense for all parties, but his departure leaves so many questions unanswered, and a legacy even more difficult to define.

Two more starlets have come in to join the Gunners' youth movement in Ozil's place. Martin Odegaard's name has been talked about for a long time, with the Norwegian having been tipped to become the next INSERT FAMOUS MIDFIELDER HERE throughout his youth. The hype seems to have been overplayed, but as he showed on loan at Real Sociedad last season, the 22-year-old still has plenty to give.

Arsenal never really replaced Emi Martinez in the summer, so Mat Ryan represents an excellent goalkeeping understudy to Bernd Leno, while Omar Rekik will add some much-needed cover at the back, given how many defenders have left in this January window. Where will Arsenal fans direct their ire now with Shkodran Mustafi having left? Loan moves will get some welcome game time into Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock, too. As January windows go, this was a very good one.

Ins: Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlin, undisclosed), Mat Ryan (Brighton, loan), Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid, loan).

Outs: Mesut Ozil (Fenerbahce, undisclosed), Sead Kolasinac (Schalke, loan), William Saliba (Nice, loan), Sokratis (contract terminated), Matt Macey (Hibernian, loan), Zach Medley (Kilmarnock, loan), Shkodran Mustafi (Schalke, loan), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (West Brom, loan), Joe Willock (Newcastle, loan)

Net spend: £2m

Rating: A

'Odegaard has special qualities we're missing' - Arteta on new Arsenal signing

---

Aston Villa

Things have been going well for Aston Villa this season, so this window was only going to be for the odd tweak, and in Morgan Sanson, Villa have a player who comes with much promise.

Touted as a potential France call-up, the former Marseille midfielder can provide competition in midfield, with his Champions League knowhow - he played twice against Manchester City in this season's competition - adding an extra edge.

Keeping hold of Jack Grealish for at least another six months can only be a good thing, of course.

Ins: Morgan Sanson (Marseille, £14m)

Outs: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split, loan), Tyreik Wright (Walsall, loan), Conor Hourihane (Swansea, loan), Henri Lansbury (Bristol City, loan), Indiana Vassilev (Cheltenham, loan)

Net spend: -£14m

Rating: B

----

Brighton

One of the coups of the January transfer window was Brighton's acquisition of Moises Caicedo.

The list of clubs reportedly linked with the Ecuadorian is quite something: Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea, West Ham and Newcastle, and abroad from the likes of AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Club Bruges.

So how did Brighton pull off the deal? Well, it seems they simply worked the hardest, and established a trust and a working relationship with Caicedo's club, and in the murky world of South American transfers, that dialogue matters.

Now, the question is, will he live up to the billing?

Ins: Moises Caicedo (Independiente delle Valle, £4.5m)

Outs: Bernardo (RB Salzburg, loan), Mat Ryan (Arsenal, loan), Glenn Murray (Nottingham Forest, loan), Warren O'Hora (MK Dons, undisclosed), Jayson Molumby (Preston, loan), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry, loan)

Net spend: -£4.5m

Grade: B

Moises Caicedo was a wanted man this winter Image credit: Getty Images

----

Burnley

With new owners in place, too late for this window, there has been at least some hope that the good times will return to the happy place that is Turf Moor.

But, the January transfer window has certainly kept Clarets fans grounded. To not even make a major loan signing - and we saw on deadline day there were plenty of options available - appears very foolish indeed.

Sean Dyche and his side have worked hard to drag themselves out of the mire after a poor start to the season, but again Dyche has not been backed in the transfer market by the club. It is incredible he sticks around, given the lack of resources at his disposal. A tough battle to avoid the drop awaits.

Ins: Benn Ward (Hastings, undisclosed), Anthony Gomez Mancini (Angers, disclosed)

Outs: Bobby Thomas (Barrow, loan), Lukas Jensen (Bolton, loan), Adam Phillips (Accrington Stanley, loan)

Net spend: £0

Grade: D

----

Chelsea

With a changing of the guard in the managerial hotseat, there was no time to get any deals done late in the day, and after the lavish summer spending, the Chelsea coffers, even with Roman Abramovich more than willing to keep topping them up, will be running low.

There is so much talent still to be fulfilled at Stamford Bridge that more new arrivals would just give Thomas Tuchel a monumental headache.

One bit of sad news, however, was the current squad's longest serving player making a teary farewell. That club stalwart was Lucas Piazon, having amassed a huge total of one substitute appearance in the Premier League in over a decade at Stamford Bridge. A statue is being planned down the King's Road.

Ins: None

Outs: Lucas Piazon (Braga, undisclosed), Danny Drinkwater (Kasimpasa, loan), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan, loan), Baba Rahman (PAOK, loan), Jack Wakely (Brighton, loan)

Net spend: £0

Grade: C

----

Crystal Palace

Not much is known about Crystal Palace's only January arrival, but Jean-Philippe Mateta's arrival will certainly bring welcome competition to the likes of Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke, who have gotten away with dreadful scoring returns for too long.

One departure that will leave Palace fans wondering what might have been is Max Meyer, who came with such a glowing reputation, but never really got going.

Ins: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz, loan)

Outs: Max Meyer (Cologne, free), Brandon Pierrick (Kilmarnock, loan), Scott Banks (Dunfermline, loan), Jarosław Jach (Rakow Czestochowa, loan), Sam Woods (Plymouth Argyle, loan)

Net spend: -£3m

Grade: C

----

Everton

One of the signings that took everyone by surprise was the arrival of Josh King at Everton. This was an old school deal, a throwback to the pre-Jim White days, where a signing just, you know, happened.

There was no linking of King with Everton, or sources suggesting a move was imminent. Everton swooped for their man, last minute, and got an exciting striker, with no risk involved at all.

King, who was linked with a return to Manchester United last season such was his fine form, has shown he can cut it in the Premier League, and will provide very useful cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, or an option in a wider forward role, to give goal-shy Richarlison a jolt.

Ins: Josh King (Everton, loan)

Outs: Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, loan), Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn, loan), Ellis Simms (Blackpool, loan), Yannick Bolasie (Middlesbrough, loan), Cenk Tozun (Besiktas, loan), Jonjoe Kenny (Celtic, loan)

Net spend: £0

Grade: B

----

Fulham

Fulham love a late, deadline day scramble.

The summer window saw Fulham's transfer committee working in overdrive right up until the last minute, and deadline day this time was no different. It appeared Josh King would be heading to Craven Cottage until Everton pounced, but Josh Maja, of Netflix fame on Sunderland 'Til I Die, did complete a loan move to the capital.

Maja should represent a significant upgrade on Aboubakar Kamara, who has left on loan, and will have plenty to prove. HIm and Ademola Lookman look to have the makings of an exciting forwardline for Scott Parker's side.

Ins: Josh Maja (Bordeaux, loan)

Outs: Anthony Knockaert (Nottingham Forest, loan), Stefan Johansen (QPR, loan), Matt O'Riley (MK Dons, free), Aboubakar Kamara (Dijon, loan)

Net spend: -£0

Grade: B

----

Leeds

Not much to report at Elland Road. There was never even a suggestion of any incomings to be had, which will lead to those inevitable questions about whether Marcelo Bielsa's side will suffer burnout towards the end of the season, given their high-octane style of play.

Ins: None

Outs: Robbie Gotts (Salford, loan), Ryan Edmondson (Northampton, loan), Jordan Stevens (Bradford, loan), Jay-Roy Grot (Vfl Osnabruck)

Net spend: -£0

Grade: C

----

Leicester

The lack of activity at Leicester in the last two transfers windows is testament to the coaching abilities of Brendan Rodgers, who seems happy with his lot, content to put the work in on the training pitch.

Allowing Demarai Gray to leave is a curious one, however. So much talent, and you would think Gray is the type of player Rodgers would relish working with, but he departs having not been given a fair crack.

There has to be something more to the story. Bayer Leverkusen is an interesting move, and one that could see Gray at last, go some way to fulfilling his vast potential.

Ins: None

Outs: Islam Slimani (Lyon, free transfer), Filip Benkovic (OH Leuven, loan), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe, loan), Matty James (Coventry, loan), Josh Knight (Wycombe, loan extension), Filip Benkovic (OH Leuven, loan), Darnell Fisher (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Demarai Gray (Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed)

Net spend: £0

Grade: C

----

Liverpool

It was getting to the point at Liverpool's training ground where the dinner ladies were being put through a crash course in how to play at centre-back.

Liverpool needed a defender, desperately, and they got two. Michael Edwards has done it again, all for less than £3m.

Ben Davies is very much seen as a stop-gap but he is likely to be required by Jurgen Klopp rather soon, especially given the news Joel Matip has been confirmed as a season-long absentee.

It looks like it will fall on deadline day signing Ozan Kabak as the frontline, instant remedy to Liverpool's ailing backline. The young defender has plenty of potential - nicknamed the 'Wall of Turkey' - but having been part of a dreadful Bundesliga campaign so far this season with Schalke, there will be question marks about whether he can be thrown in at the Anfield deep end.

Allowing Takumi Minamino time at Southampton - the best place for future Liverpool stars to learn - makes a whole lot of sense, too.

Ins: Ben Davies (Preston North End, £2m), Liam Hughes (Celtic, undisclosed), Ozan Kabak (Schalke, loan)

Outs: Adam Lewis (Plymouth, loan), Liam Millar (Charlton, loan), Sepp van den Berg (Preston, loan), Takumi Minamino (Liverpool, loan)

Net spend: -£3m

Grade: A

Ben Davies signing for Liverpool at Anfield Image credit: Getty Images

----

Manchester City

Diego Costa and Sergio Ramos. Just some of the ridiculous names linked with Manchester City this season.

With Sergio Aguero's injury problems persisting, it did appear that City would delve into their owners rather deep pockets and invest in a striker, but City look so good at the back and in midfield this season that they may be able to win the title without a fit striker anyway.

Ins: Filip Stevanovic (Partizan Belgrade, £7m)

Outs: Thomas Scott (Port Vale, undisclosed), Ante Palaversa (KV Kortrijk, loan), Daniel Arzani (AGF Aarhus, loan), Nathaniel Ogbeta (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), Mix Diskerud (Denizlispor, undisclosed), Aro Muric (Willem II, loan) Jayden Braaf (Udinese, loan)

Net spend: -£7m

Grade: C

----

Manchester United

The paperwork finally got completed in January, and now Manchester United fans can start to get excited about one of Europe's most exciting talents.

He may not have played much first-team football at Atalanta, but Amad Diallo's stock has been rising for some time. His debut for United's U23s at the weekend didn't disappoint either, as he scored twice - one a Panenka penalty - in United's 6-3 win over Liverpool.

Otherwise it was all about how many players United could get rid of. A loan move is just what the doctor ordered for Jesse Lingard, but Marcos Rojo remains on the books, however. There was no panic that a rumoured Rojo move to Boca Juniors didn't get done, as the transfer window in Argentina is open until February 19. The fact Sergio Romero is still there, on his inflated wage, means United are downgraded.

Ins: Amad Diallo (Atalanta, £20m)

Outs: Max Haygarth (Brentford, loan), Ethan Laird (MK Dons, loan), Luca Ercolani (Carpi, loan) Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed), Di'Shon Bernard (Salford, loan) Jesse Lingard (West Ham, loan), Tahith Chong (Club Brugge, loan), Fecundo Pellistri (Alaves, loan), Teden Mengi (Derby, loan)

Net spend: £-17m

Grade: C

----

Newcastle

Finally, there are some good things happening for Newcastle fans in these most difficult of times.

It has been a miserable season so far for the Magpies but after arguably their best performance of the season in their win at Everton at the weekend, there was further positive news as Steve was able to bring in a Brucey Bonus of a signing.

There is no doubting the talent Joe Willock possesses, he just needs some minutes, and he will get that in the north east. This could turn out to be a really good loan move for all parties.

Ins: Joe Willock (Arsenal, loan)

Outs: Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield, undisclosed), Rob Elliot (Watford, free), DeAndre Yelin (Galatasaray, loan)

Net spend: -£0m

Grade: B

----

Sheffield United

Money is tight at Bramall Lane, but a failure to just bring in any signing who could give the side a lift could prove costly.

Goals remain in short supply, with misfiring strikers common place in Chris Wilder's ranks. Their survival could depend on summer signing Rhian Brewster finding his feet, and his goalscoring touch.

Ins: None

Outs: George Broadbent (Beerschot, loan), Michael Verrips (FC Emmen, loan), Jake Eastwood (Grimsby, loan)

Net spend: -£0

Grade: D

----

Southampton

Two products of the Red Bull machine meet on the south coast. Bringing in Takumi Minamino could be one in a long line of masterstrokes from Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Minamino needs games. Saints need goals. Hasenhuttl needs a certain type of player. All boxes are ticked, and everyone is happy.

The goals really have dried up at St Mary's of late. It seems if Danny Ings doesn't score, nobody scores, so some additional firepower is very welcome.

Ins: Takumi Minamino (Liverpool, loan)

Outs: Callum Slattery (Gillingham, loan), Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham, undisclosed), Josh Sims (Doncaster, loan), Jake Vokins (Sunderland, loan), Jann Valery (Birmingham, loan)

Net spend: -£0

Grade: B

----

Tottenham

Tottenham were top of the class after the summer window, but hindsight is a wonderful thing, with several of their more high-profile acquisitions hardly pulling up any trees so far. Looking at you, Gareth.

For the reasons many have struggled to strengthen this transfer window, there was no money to overhaul the squad, but there were some big names touted to leave during the January window, only for the moves to not materialise.

It now begs the question: what now for Dele Alli? A reunion with Mauricio Pochettino looked to be on the cards at Paris Saint-Germain, but he remains in London, on the outside looking in.

Ins: None

Outs: Jack Clarke (Stoke, loan), Harvey White (Portsmouth, loan), Anthony Georgiou (AEL Limassol), Shilow Tracey (Cambridge, loan), Maurizio Pochettino (Watford), Troy Parrott (Ipswich, loan), Paulo Gazzaniga (Elche, loan)

Net spend: £0

Grade: C

----

West Brom

Probably the only side whose January business bettered their summer dealings. Sam Allardyce has trawled Europe's bargain bins, and brought in some much-needed quality.

Robert Snodgrass can still cut it at the highest level, he just needs a bit of love, while two loan signings in Mbaye Diagne - who we have already seen make an impression on debut against Fulham at the weekend - and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will also improve Allardyce's options.

These are the kind of players Allardyce could have done with from the very start. After this kind of window, West Brom at least have a better chance of survival.

Ins: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal, loan), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham, undisclosed), Andy Lonergan (free transfer), Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray, loan), Okay Yokuslu (Celta Vigo, loan)

Outs: Charlie Austin (QPR, loan), Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy), Kenneth Zohore (Millwall, loan), Rekeem Harper (Birmingham, loan)

Net spend: -£1.5m

Grade: A

----

West Ham

The much maligned and unfairly ridiculed David Moyes can do no wrong at the moment.

On the pitch, things are going from strength to strength, as the Hammers remain the Premier League's surprise package, and off it, West Ham enjoyed a more productive January than most.

While we are yet to see Said Benrahma really find his best form, having now made his move completely permanent, he can really kick on, while few needed a fresh start more than Jesse Lingard. The Manchester United attacking midfielder has so much talent, but has struggled to produce the goods on a consistent basis. He will be desperate to prove his worth at London Stadium.

One major outgoing provided an additional lift. Sebastien Haller has the ability, he was just in the wrong place, at the wrong time. To get over £20m for him, in this current climate, is very good business indeed.

Ins: Frederik Alves (Silkeborg, undisclosed), Said Benrahma (Brentford, £20m), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United, loan)

Outs: Sebastien Haller (Ajax, £20.3m), Robert Snodgrass (West Brom, undisclosed), Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient, undisclosed), Goncalo Cardoso (FC Basel, loan), Winston Reid (Brentford, loan)

Net spend: -£1.5m

Grade: A

----

Wolves

A striker was needed at Wolves as Raul Jimenez continues to recover from injury, and that is exactly what Wolves got.

With money again tight, getting hold of a striker who scored double figures in his last three seasons in La Liga, prior to the current campaign, for nothing is fine work in the difficult climate.

Another option up front, as Fabio Silva's struggles continue, would have been nice, but one extra body up top will have to do.

Ins: Willian Jose (Real Sociedad, loan)

Outs: Niall Ennis (Plymouth, undisclosed), Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao, loan), Oskar Buur (Grasshoppers, loan), Ryan Giles (Rotherham, loan), Roderick Miranda (Released), Jamie Pardington (Mansfield, loan), Luke Matheson (Ipswich, loan), Meritan Shabani (VVV-Venlo, loan)

Net spend: £0

Grade: B

