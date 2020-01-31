Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda signs for Botafogo

Honda, 33, who played for CSKA Moscow and AC Milan in a globetrotting career, came from Vitesse Arnhem on what was reportedly an 11-month deal.

"All good?" Honda said in Portuguese in a short video posted on the club's Twitter account. "I play (for) Botafogo. We'll see you in Rio de Janeiro. Until then! Thanks."

Brazilian news reports said Honda demanded a bullet-proof car before he signed the deal to play in a city where the homicide rate is many times higher than in Europe or Japan. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Ian Chadband)