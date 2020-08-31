The veteran left back, who turns 34 on Sept. 12, moves on a free transfer from Galatasaray, with Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas predicting he will add an extra dimension to the squad. "He has this experience as captain, dressing-room leader, he speaks several languages," Villas-Boas said.

Nagatomo, who played in the last three World Cup finals with Japan and has 122 caps, spent seven years at Inter Milan before moving to Turkey in 2018.

He is Marseille’s third major signing of the new Ligue 1 season after Pape Gueye from Watford and Argentine defender Leonardo Balerdi from Borussia Dortmund. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Clare Fallon)

