Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Kyodo

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, Kyodo News Agency reported on Monday quoting sources.

The Japanese bid is one of three, along with Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand, being considered by FIFA who are expected to announce the winning proposal on Thursday. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Toby Chopra)

