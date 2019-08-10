Jesus first player to have goal ruled out by VAR in Premier League

Jesus thought he had scored his second of the match to make it 3-0 for City in the 53rd minute when he finished off Raheem Sterling's pass following a fine move. However, the VAR adjudged that Sterling was marginally offside as he ran into the box.

VAR is making its Premier League debut this season.

The technology has been used in a number of high-profile competitions including the World Cup and Champions League in recent months, but has received mixed reviews from players and coaches as well as frustrating fans. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)