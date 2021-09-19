Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s finest ever strikers, has died aged 81.

Greaves was part of England’s World Cup-winning squad in 1966 and is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 266 goals across 379 appearances.

He struck 44 goals in 57 senior outings for his country, a tally only bettered by Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

Greaves came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and scored on his First Division debut for the Blues in 1957 – something he would repeat at Tottenham, AC Milan, West Ham and England.

After four goal-laden years at Stamford Bridge, a short-lived stint in Milan followed before his move to Spurs, where he quickly became a club legend.

He helped Tottenham to two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners Cup in 1963, the first time a British club had won a European trophy.

“Although we had just won the ‘Double’, there’s no question that Jimmy’s arrival in N17 made us an even better team,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“He was a natural goalscorer, always in the right place at the right time to add the finishing touch to another well-worked move, while he could also create his own goals, as he did on numerous occasions by gliding past defenders and passing the ball into the back of the net.

“He possessed immaculate ball control, great balance and such composure in front of goal that he rarely spurned an opportunity.”

Greaves spent nine years at Spurs before finishing his career with a season at West Ham.

He held the record for most goals in Europe's top five leagues with 366 – 357 in England, nine in Italy – until Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed his mark in 2017.

'His place in our history will never be forgotten'

England manager Gareth Southgate led the tributes to Greaves, who starred for the national side between 1959 and 1967.

"Jimmy Greaves was someone who was admired by all who love football, regardless of club allegiances," said Southgate.

"I was privileged to be able to meet Jimmy’s family last year at Tottenham Hotspur as the club marked his 80th birthday. My thoughts are with them and I know the entire game will mourn his passing.

"Jimmy certainly deserves inclusion in any list of England’s best players, given his status as one of our greatest goalscorers and his part in our 1966 World Cup success.

"We will pay tribute to his memory at our home match with Hungary at Wembley Stadium next month. His place in our history will never be forgotten."

