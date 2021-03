Football

Joachim Low quits: 'I have a job' - Jurgen Klopp says he won’t leave Liverpool for Germany

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday that he has no plans of replacing compatriot Joachim Low when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July. Low, who won the World Cup with Die Mannschaft in 2014, has a contract that runs until 2022 but has elected to stand down a year early. Klopp insists he is happy at Liverpool.

00:00:29, an hour ago