The German Football Association (DFB) have announced that Joachim Low will continue as national team coach after crunch talks.

The 60 year old has been in charge of die Mannschaft since 2006, when he took the reins after the departure of Jurgen Klinsmann. The former Fenerbahce and Austria Vienna boss led Germany to World Cup success in 2014 in Brazil.

However, the holders suffered the ignominy of a group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, prompting suggestions that Low could leave his role. But he stayed on to guide Germany through Euro 2020 qualification, winning Group C that also contained the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

His position has come under further scrutiny following the six-goal drubbing against Spain on November 17, but the DFB insist they will persist with Low.

"The Executive Committee agreed that what counts is the high-quality work of the coaching staff, the intact relationship between the team and the coach and a clear concept for the previous and future procedures," the DFB said in a statement.

The defeat of the national team against Spain was also discussed in the conversation with the national coach and in the following telephone conference of the DFB presidium.

"A single game cannot and must not be a yardstick for the general performance of the national team and national coach."

Should Low have been fired?

Not according to Eurosport Germany’s Tobias Hlusiak, who writes:

"It wouldn’t be a smart move to get rid of him now. There’s a long international winter break going on right now – that means a new coach wouldn’t be able to work with the team until March. That would leave a new manager with about two months before the Euros.

"Low knows the team best and if he compromises on some points – calling up Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng - there is a chance Germany could still excel at the Euros. In fact, the best time to part ways would have been in 2014 after lifting the World Cup. It’s been down hill pretty constantly since then."

