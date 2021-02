Football

Joan Laporta: Getting Lionel Messi to 'smile again' key to Barcelona success

Former Barcelona president and current presidential candidate, Joan Laporta, held his last press conference in his campaign for re-election in Barcelona on Thursday. "Leo (Messi) I think we must get him to smile again. If we can achieve that then we can aspire to win everything," said Laporta, in a clear message to the Argentine star.

