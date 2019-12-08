Joaquin hits milestone La Liga hat-trick aged 38

The midfielder, 38, who is in his second spell with boyhood club Betis, gave his side the lead against Athletic in the second minute before striking again in the 11th.

He made it 3-0 with a superb first-time finish into the bottom corner in the 20th minute, overtaking the late Alfredo di Stefano as the oldest player to score a La Liga hat-trick, whose last treble was in 1964 when he was 37.

Athletic hit back through a Inaki Williams penalty to make it 3-1 at halftime. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)