England international Joe Hart makes the Spurs starting line-up for the first time since joining the club this summer against Shkendija.

Jose Mourinho's men go up against the Macedonians in their Europa League qualifier on Thursday evening, with regular first-team shotstopper Hugo Lloris on the bench.

Dele Alli also makes the side after he was left out of the squad that travelled to Southampton on the weekend.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from north London, but Mourinho has since insisted that he will remain part of the side.

