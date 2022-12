Football

John Stones says he 'doesn't want to think about' Gareth Southgate leaving his England job after World Cup

John Stones says he "doesn't want to think about" England manager Gareth Southgate leaving his post at the end of the 2022 World Cup. Reports suggest Southgate's time could be up regardless of where England finish in the tournament, but Stones has lauded his manager's impact on the England setup.

00:01:18, 34 minutes ago