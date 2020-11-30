Terry over Rooney?

With Sheik Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan reportedly close to completing his takeover of Derby, sources close to the Abu Dhabi royal believe he is keen to bring in John Terry as the club’s new manager, according to the Daily Mail. Wayne Rooney is currently the interim boss at Derby, who sacked Phillip Cocu this month, but Terry – currently a coach at Aston Villa under Dean Smith – could come in to manage his former England team-mate.

Paper Round’s view: Much would be made of Terry following in Frank Lampard’s footsteps and getting a gig at Derby despite the lack of experience, but either way it seems likely to be him or Rooney. Both would be gambles, but both would point towards Lampard and realise it’s a great stepping stone should they be chosen. At the moment, it looks a close call.

***

Inter in for Giroud?

Inter want to sign Olivier Giroud on an initial six-month loan from Chelsea in January with an option to buy the striker in the summer, the Daily Mail reports. Giroud is yet to start in the Premier League this season with both Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner preferred up front ahead of the Frenchman, who has scored twice in nine games across all competitions. With a view to getting more game-time ahead of Euro 2020(21), Giroud could move on in January to secure his place in Didier Deschamps’ squad.

Paper Round’s view: Giroud does not have to worry about getting into Deschamps’ squad. He could probably play one game for the remainder of the season and still get in the France squad, but if he really is searching for more game-time is heading to the team with Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez really the best idea? Probably not.

***

Concussion subs early next year?

The Premier League could trial the use of an additional permanent substitute solely for concussion injuries early next year, the Guardian reports. In light of Raul Jimenez’s fractured skull suffered during Wolves’ victory over Arsenal on the weekend, chief executive of the law-making International Football Association Board, Lukas Brud, has told the Guardian concussion substitutes would be on the agenda in a December meeting, with the FA Cup also likely to trial the idea in the New Year.

Paper Round’s view: Few, if any, would argue against this rule coming in, particularly as allowing an extra sub would not put teams at a disadvantage. The bigger concern surrounds ensuring a player has been thoroughly examined before they are deemed fit to continue after a head collision. It’s a decision perhaps only an independent doctor should be allowed to make.

***

Newcastle’s game at Villa still in doubt

The entire Newcastle squad are in isolation and the club’s training ground has been closed until Wednesday, the Telegraph reports. After a Covid-19 outbreak at Newcastle, it remains unclear whether the club will be allowed to train before Friday’s match at Aston Villa, which remains doubtful given the huge question mark hanging over the north-east club.

Paper Round’s view: Safety first, but just another reminder of how precarious it can be to stage a competition in the midst of a pandemic while 99 per cent of a population are in heightened restrictions. Makes you surprised the Premier League hasn’t had to postpone/cancel a game yet this season, which in itself is commendable.

