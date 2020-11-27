Former England international Joleon Lescott has signed for Spanish fourth division side Racing Murcia, the club said on Friday.

In a surprising move, the club announced on Twitter that the 38-year-old former Everton and Manchester City defender would link up with the side ahead of their upcoming Copa del Rey tie against La Liga outfit Levante next month.

Lescott retired from professional football in 2017 and it remains to be seen whether the agreement extends beyond a one-off appearance.

"Our president Morris Pagniello and Racing Murcia are happy to announce the signing of English star Joleon Lescott, who will play in our Copa del Rey fixture against Levante," the club said.

