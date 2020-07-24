Jordan Henderson named Footballer of the Year

July 24 (Reuters) - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named England's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA).
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane made up the rest of the top five. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)
Football
Bournemouth must control emotions in biggest game, says Howe
33 MINUTES AGO
Premier League
Parker: Jordan Henderson isn't fit to lace Kevin de Bruyne's boots
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Another part of football's soul retires with Jude Bellingham's shirt number - The Warm-Up
2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics