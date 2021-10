Football

Jorginho: Ballon d'Or nomination 'incredible', hungry for bounce back win against Belgium

After a tough start to life at Chelsea, the midfielder has bloomed under Thomas Tuchel, winning major trophies with club and country in 2021. Having helped the London club win the Champions League in May and then Italy to Euro 2020 triumph later in the summer, Jorginho is considered one of the favourites for the prestigious individual honour.

00:01:09, a minute ago