Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder Jorginho has said that he believes that Frank Lampard ‘wasn’t ready’ for the managerial role at Stamford Bridge.
Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard took over at Stamford Bridge in 2019 to replace Maurizio Sarri, with the club in the middle of a transfer ban. While promoting younger players he secured a top-four finish in his first season, and also reached the FA Cup final.
His reward was a transfer budget of £220 million, and players such as Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva arrived, but their disappointing form saw Lampard sacked in January 2021.
Premier League
'I trust the club' - Tuchel refuses to make Super League judgement
- 'UEFA don't care' - Guardiola and Klopp hit out at new CL format
- Southgate a target for Spurs, United waiting on Sancho - Transfer Notebook
- The League Cup final - Important again?
Jorginho only completed four games under Lampard, so it is perhaps unsurprising he was not too impressed with the manager. Speaking to ESPN, he claimed that the former West Ham, New York FC and Manchester City player did not have enough experience to succeed.
"Look, I'll be really sincere here on Lampard. I believe, given he was a legend at the club, he skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club," he said.
He came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience at other clubs. I think he came too soon, skipped a few steps ahead and wasn't ready for a job at this level, to be honest.
Thomas Tuchel has since taken over at Stamford Bridge, and the club are currently in fourth place on 55 points, tied with West Ham below them.
'Some damage has been done' - Arteta on Super League disaster
The Emirates FA Cup
Tuchel: We can beat anyone
The Emirates FA Cup
Opinion: Werner not what Chelsea expected but still crucial to Tuchel's grand plan