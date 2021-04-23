Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder Jorginho has said that he believes that Frank Lampard ‘wasn’t ready’ for the managerial role at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard took over at Stamford Bridge in 2019 to replace Maurizio Sarri, with the club in the middle of a transfer ban. While promoting younger players he secured a top-four finish in his first season, and also reached the FA Cup final.

His reward was a transfer budget of £220 million, and players such as Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva arrived, but their disappointing form saw Lampard sacked in January 2021.

Premier League 'I trust the club' - Tuchel refuses to make Super League judgement 19/04/2021 AT 13:32

Jorginho only completed four games under Lampard, so it is perhaps unsurprising he was not too impressed with the manager. Speaking to ESPN , he claimed that the former West Ham, New York FC and Manchester City player did not have enough experience to succeed.

"Look, I'll be really sincere here on Lampard. I believe, given he was a legend at the club, he skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club," he said.

He came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience at other clubs. I think he came too soon, skipped a few steps ahead and wasn't ready for a job at this level, to be honest.

'Some damage has been done' - Arteta on Super League disaster

The Emirates FA Cup Tuchel: We can beat anyone 17/04/2021 AT 19:43