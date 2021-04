Football

'Jose and I are friends' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Mourinho spat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he had exchanged words with opposite number Jose Mourinho in the tunnel at half-time after United had a goal controversially disallowed before going on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Sunday.

