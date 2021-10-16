Football

Jose Mourinho '100 per cent focused on Roma project' amid Newcastle United manager move links

"On Newcastle, I don't have anything to say. Absolutely nothing to say. The only thing I can say is that, for many, many years, I worked with one of the most important figures in the history of Newcastle, Sir Bobby Robson. And so, because of that I have always had a bit of an emotional connection with that city and that fanbase. But it's nothing more than that. I am here, I am really happy."

00:01:02, an hour ago