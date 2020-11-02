Jose Mourinho aimed a dig at Real Madrid seeing Gareth Bale score the winner for Tottenham against Brighton on Sunday.

Bale left Spurs to join Real seven years ago but returned to the north London club on a season-long loan this summer, having fallen out of favour in the Spanish capital.

He scored his first Spurs goal in seven years at the weekend, coming off the bench and heading home in the 73rd minute to secure a 2-1 win.

"For a week or so now, he's been improving," said Mourinho. "It's not just from watching him, the data supports that as well. We knew, Gareth knew. We share ideas and feelings.

He deserves that [the goal]. When I have five minutes I'm going on Safari to look at the Madrid websites to see what they say about him.

"He showed great personality and had a great impact, scoring a very important goal for us. He also joined Harry in a very experienced way to play the last 15 minutes for us.

"They were very clever, very intelligent, especially at holding the ball up and bringing it into zones where they couldn't hurt us. He knows that we care about him and he cares about the club. I think he's a perfect fit. He's very calm, very intelligent. I'm very pleased for him to score the winning goal."

Mourinho also revealed Bale isn't yet fit enough to play for an entire match.

"He doesn't have 90 minutes in his legs yet," he added. "We are using the Europa League to get him minutes and when we can in the Premier League.

"He is, of course, getting better and better and better. He will start again on Thursday but he will not play 90 minutes. I will use him in the right way."

Spurs face Bulgaria's Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday before a Premier League clash against West Brom on Sunday.

