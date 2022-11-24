Advertisement
Ad
Football

Jose Mourinho blasts European players for 'focus on egos' after Germany upset by Japan at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Jose Mourinho: "I think in this moment in European football, there is a big focus on the individual, a big focus on egos, and when I look to your profile as people, your profile as country, I have never coached Japanese players, but I've coached Asian players. In my case, I was lucky because I've coached the best Asian player, (Son Heung-min) and I understand that the mentality is really special."

00:03:54, an hour ago

Related

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest
Football

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest

00:02:15

Mourinho blasts European players for "focus on egos" after Germany stunner
Football

Mourinho blasts European players for "focus on egos" after Germany stunner

00:03:54

Pickford: 'Our real aim is to win the World Cup'
World Cup

Pickford: 'Our real aim is to win the World Cup'

00:00:59

Fernandes 'not uncomfortable' in Portugal camp despite Ronaldo's Man U exit
World Cup

Fernandes 'not uncomfortable' in Portugal camp despite Ronaldo's Man U exit

00:02:19

'Kane is fine & back in training' England's captain fit for USA
World Cup

'Kane is fine & back in training' England's captain fit for USA

00:01:15

'There is a lot of shock' - Argentine journalist on how Saudi defeat has gone down
World Cup

'There is a lot of shock' - Argentine journalist on how Saudi defeat has gone down

00:02:04

'Guess who beat them!' - Saudi fans bask in shock win over Argentina
World Cup

'Guess who beat them!' - Saudi fans bask in shock win over Argentina

00:00:38

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

00:01:02

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win
World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win

00:01:07

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure
World Cup

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure

00:00:54

More Football

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest
Football

'Well done' - Denmark back Germany's One Love armband protest

00:02:15

Mourinho blasts European players for "focus on egos" after Germany stunner
Football

Mourinho blasts European players for "focus on egos" after Germany stunner

00:03:54

Pickford: 'Our real aim is to win the World Cup'
World Cup

Pickford: 'Our real aim is to win the World Cup'

00:00:59

Fernandes 'not uncomfortable' in Portugal camp despite Ronaldo's Man U exit
World Cup

Fernandes 'not uncomfortable' in Portugal camp despite Ronaldo's Man U exit

00:02:19

'Kane is fine & back in training' England's captain fit for USA
World Cup

'Kane is fine & back in training' England's captain fit for USA

00:01:15

'There is a lot of shock' - Argentine journalist on how Saudi defeat has gone down
World Cup

'There is a lot of shock' - Argentine journalist on how Saudi defeat has gone down

00:02:04

'Guess who beat them!' - Saudi fans bask in shock win over Argentina
World Cup

'Guess who beat them!' - Saudi fans bask in shock win over Argentina

00:00:38

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

00:01:02

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win
World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win

00:01:07

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure
World Cup

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure

00:00:54