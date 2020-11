Football

Jose Mourinho: Diego Maradona would always call me after big defeats

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has expressed his sadness as the death of legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, admitting 'I wish I spent more time with him.' Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60. Mourinho says the Argentine icon would take the time to call him after every big defeat.

