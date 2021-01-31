Football

Jose Mourinho: 'I don't think it's fair' to criticise Gareth Bale after Tottenham loss to Brighton

Tottenham struggled without the creativity and cutting edge of injured striker Harry Kane in a 1-0 loss at Brighton on Sunday, leaving Jose Mourinho's team six points off the English Premier League's top four. Gareth Bale replaced Kane in the Spurs attack for his first start in 12 weeks, but the on-loan Real Madrid forward squandered possession regularly and looked off the pace.

