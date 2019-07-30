The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since Manchester United sacked him last December and replaced him with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite having a number of offers to tempt him back into the game, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto coach is still biding his time.

Jose Mourinho has been out of work since DecemberGetty Images

But the 56-year-old is adamant he will only take a position if he is truly wanted by the club.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho said: “The most difficult thing for me is saying 'no' to the possibilities. I had to work, because, inside of me, I [always] have that impulse of wanting to work. [If] I have an opportunity to work, [I want to say] 'let's work'. To say 'no' is very, very, very, very difficult.

"Why do I say 'no'? I say 'no' because it's not [at] the level of challenge that I want. But, with all respect to the possibilities I have had and the clubs involved, I want the right to choose the people who are 'Mourinhista' - like people say in Portugal, Spain and Italy - 'Mourinhista' is someone who is a fan.

"The 'Mourinhistas' want me where I belong, so, for me now, it's not a question of [saying], 'okay I have this offer and I'm going to take it'.

“I have to be patient and wait for the right opportunity and the right opportunity is one that is at the same size and the same level that I am as a manager.

“It is the most difficult thing because I have the impulse during this period, so many times to say 'Yes, I go'. But no, I cannot go. I cannot go. I have to wait for the exact right one.

"I [have] never told who [is the right one]. I never do that. Lots of respect for the people that think I am the right guy for them and I never do that."