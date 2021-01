Football

Jose Mourinho: January signings would be a ‘big surprise’

Jose Mourinho said on Friday that "times are not easy" and he does not expect any new signings in the January transfer window. "I'm not expecting (any signings), no," he told reporters. "Times are not easy and the club made a big effort in the summer to try to build a good squad. Honestly, if something good happens to us it'd be a big surprise for me."

