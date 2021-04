Football

Jose Mourinho sacking reaction: Press conference highlights at Tottenham - 'We are not a horse'

A look back at the highs and lows from Jose Mourinho's news conferences during his time as Tottenham Hotspur head coach. The Portuguese was sacked after 17 months in charge on Monday - just six days before the club face Manchester City in the League Cup final. Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League.

00:03:27, an hour ago