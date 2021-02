Football

Jose Mourinho: 'We played amazingly well... when we had the ball'

Everton are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after edging out Tottenham Hotspur in a 5-4 thriller on Wednesday. Brazilian winger Bernard fired home in the seventh minute of extra time to seal victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

