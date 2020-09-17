A vote of no confidence against Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reached the required number of signatures to be taken forward to the La Liga club.

The motion had 14,000 signatures, but there was a rapid increase on Thursday morning to take it to 18,000, report Marca. 16,250 was required to get it over the line.

Sport say the signatures will be presented to Barcelona at the club offices at 6pm (5pm BST) on Thursday.

Once the numbers have been verified, Barca will begin the process of setting up a referendum to decide the future of the controversial president.

According to Marca, the vote is likely to be announced in 10-20 days. Should two-thirds vote in favour, then Bartomeu will be removed from his role and elections for the new president will take place.

A press conference is expected to be held on Friday at 12pm CEST (11am BST) to hear from the presidential candidates.

