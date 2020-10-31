Defending champions Liverpool have 16 points from seven games, three points more than Everton who play at Newcastle United on Sunday.

West Ham took a 10th-minute lead through Pablo Fornals, with the Spanish midfielder driving home after a poor header out from Joe Gomez landed straight at his feet.

Football Inter wasted chances for the umpteenth time fumes Conte 38 MINUTES AGO

Liverpool had plenty of possession but struggled to break down David Moyes' well-drilled West Ham side with the hosts lacking their usual tempo and incisiveness.

Liverpool drew level just before the break when Mohamed Salah was fouled in the area by a clumsy challenge from Arthur Masuaku and the Egyptian stepped up to dispatch the spot kick.

Jota thought he had put Liverpool in front when he drilled into an empty net after Lukasz Fabianski had blocked a Sadio Mane drive but the goal was ruled out after the referee decided, after looking at the pitchside monitor, that Mane had committed a foul while sliding in on the keeper.

Yet former Wolves forward Jota did get the winner when he was put through by a clever pass into the box from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri and the Portuguese made no mistake with his third goal in as many home games for the club.

With the win, Liverpool have equalled their club record of 63 matches unbeaten at home in the league.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

Football Dortmund move level with leaders Bayern after rare Hummels double AN HOUR AGO