Jude Bellingham became the third youngest player to make their England senior debut when he came off the bench against Ireland at Wembley on Thursday evening.

Bellingham, aged 17 and 136 days, was called into Gareth Southgate’s squad after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew with injuries earlier this week.

Theo Walcott (17 years and 75 days) holds the record ahead of Wayne Rooney (17 years and 111 days).

Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer and has made 11 appearances for the Bundesliga side, mostly from the bench.

