Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund are the 'perfect club'

Final, 2016
Sir Bradley Wiggins & Lizzie Deignan
Teenager Jude Bellingham spoke of his pride at joining ''perfect'' club Borussia Dortmund on Monday.
Zinedine Zidane is ready to allow up to 16 players to leave the club – some on loan – just days after Real Madrid clinched a 34th league title.
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard scored a stoppage time equaliser for Helsingborg against Falkenberg in a 2-2 draw in the Allsvenskan.
'Man City didn't show a good performance' - Pep Guardiola
In today's Euro Papers there is another development in the Kai Havertz to Chelsea saga... and it is very good transfer rumour news for Frank Lampard.