Football

Jules Kounde says he is 'prepared to reach for very high goals' with Barcelona at unveiling

Jules Kounde said on Monday that he was "Proud to arrive at a very big and ambitious club," as he was officially presented as a Barcelona player, becoming the Spanish club's fifth signing of the summer. The 23 year-old France international moved from Sevilla for a reported €50 million on a five-year contract.

00:01:42, 2 hours ago