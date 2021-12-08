Football

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich head coach: Barcelona can still win Champions League this season

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich head coach: "They can achieve a lot. It's a very good team. They still have world-class players in their line-up, players with a lot of experience, and also many young players with a big talent. And of course, in the table they are under pressure and must play a good match and win ideally, so they are not dependent on others. Therefore they will give everything."

00:01:24, 16 minutes ago