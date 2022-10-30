Advertisement
Football

Jurgen Klopp after Leeds stun Liverpool at Anfield in Premier League: 'I would have been happy with a point'

Jurgen Klopp: "I would have taken a point tonight – nobody would have been happy about it apart from me – when you see the game, when you concede the first one. Take a point, it's fine, let's go from there. My main issue with this game is how we defended the second goal because that was something in between, 'Oh we have the ball, oh, we don't have it, we lose it'.

00:00:48, 2 hours ago

