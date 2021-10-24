Football

Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool thrash Manchester United - 'I don't want to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's shoes now'

Jurgen Klopp: "I said it before, the last thing I want to be is be now in his shoes in that moment because that's just how it is in these moments when you lose a game and you lose a derby especially and that happened to me as well. You don't want to go out there in the mix zone and give all these interviews and answer all these questions. So for sure not a nice night."

00:01:15, 26 minutes ago