Jurgen Klopp has allayed fears over a potential Sadio Mane injury, praising his Liverpool team for getting the job done with an away win over Ajax in their Champions League opener.

Mane was withdrawn on the hour-mark at the Johan Cruyff Arena and was spotted with an ice pack on his leg, raising fears the winger’s name would be added to Liverpool’s growing list of injury absentees. However, Klopp played down that prospect.

“Sadio has had a dead leg for a few days and when he doesn't play he puts ice on it,” the German explained to BT Sport after the 1-0 victory. “He deals with it. It's still painful but not a problem.”

Klopp also had praise for his players, underlining the tricky conditions in the Netherlands and the importance of claiming all three points in a competition format like the Champions League.

“It was good enough to win the game. I think both teams can play better football,” he said.

I think the pitch was really tricky. It was deep, a little bit muddy even though you can’t see it from outside. Both teams looked really exhausted pretty early.

“We needed to score a goal and we did that. We didn’t use our chances, which was a shame. Ajax had a big one which hit the post. All in all, I’m really happy with the game. It was not a sunshine football day, but especially in a tournament you still need the result and we got it.”

Fabinho partnered Joe Gomez in central defence, with the Brazilian moving into the backline following the ACL injury suffered by Virgil Van Dijk in the Merseyside derby. Klopp approved his performance, particularly the goal line clearance which kept Ajax from finding the back of the net in the first half.

“It was a good example of how the boys played today,” Klopp said, referencing Fabinho’s acrobatic intervention. “It was not perfect, but they fought like crazy and that’s what you need.”

