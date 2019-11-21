Mane's £34m move from Southampton was one of Klopp's first signings for Liverpool in the summer of 2016.

Club, player and manager have gone from strength to strength since, with Liverpool winning the Champions League and Mane among the contenders for the Balon D'Or. Mane also shared the Premier League Golden Boot with team-mate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, and is the Reds leading scorer so far this term with 11 goals to date.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC pose for a picture with his Ballon D'or Nominations at Melwood Training GroundGetty Images

“I would struggle to describe just how successful he has been for Liverpool," Mane told the Official Liverpool FC Monthly Magazine.

“Everybody can see what he has done for this club, for this city and the quality he has as a manager.

“There are a lot of good managers in Europe but what I can say is that our manager always has the right words and the right things to manage his team, especially knowing how to deal with his team.

“I would always trust his influence on the team. He is a winner and I would say he is the best in the world.”

IS KLOPP THE BEST?

Mane has become one of the world's best under Klopp and as a disciple and major tool of the German's attacking style, he is unlikely to heap such praise on anyone else.

Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City uring the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester CityGetty Images

His closest contender right now may be the man who edged him to the title last season, and Pep Guardiola's era-defining philosophies certainly hold sway in many quarters. But Klopp got the better of Pep just a week ago and has rarely been bested by the Spaniard when it comes to style.

Then there's Diego Simeone who has kept his club consistently competitive Atletico Madrid despite being perpetually gutted for its best players. And then there's Zinedine Zidane who won three Champions League titles in a row with a fairly uninspiring Real Madrid side plus Cristiano Ronaldo. Many would ridicule his claim to the throne but perhaps that goes to show that Champions League trophies are not everything.

There is no exact science, and no argument can be made without valid shouts of Premier League or big club bias. But regardless, there's no doubt Klopp is on top of his game and any case that he's on top of the world right now is a strong one.