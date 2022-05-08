Football

Jurgen Klopp ‘can’t see Manchester City dropping points’ after Liverpool are held by Spurs at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp says he hopes both Liverpool and Manchester City lose all of their remaining Premier League matches this season. The Reds are now on top of the table, level with points with City, but ahead on goal difference, after their 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield. Their time at the top isn't expected to last more than 24 hours with City hosting Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

00:01:34, 4 hours ago