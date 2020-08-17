Jurgen Klopp confirms he will leave Liverpool in 2024 and may retire from management

Jurgen Klopp says he plans to take a year off after completing his current contract with Liverpool in 2024 – and may even retire from management for good.

Klopp, 53, has enjoyed tremendous success with Liverpool in the last few years, winning the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup.

He was also named LMA and Premier League manager of the season in 2019/20.

However, he has revealed that he plans to step away when his contract expires in four years.

He told Sport Buzzer: 'I'll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp.

“If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”

Liverpool are already back in pre-season training as they prepare to defend their Premier League title, with the new season starting on September 12.

Klopp says they are determined to continue their success and win more silverware.

He added: “The whole club is hot for the new season, we want to be even better.

“We want to chase the opponents and the ball over the entire field, continue to be a super unpleasant team that is not fun to play.

We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.

