Football

Jurgen Klopp - Festive fixtures are 'super-intense' but 'doable'

Jurgen Klopp insisted on Friday that Liverpool's forthcoming hectic schedule was difficult to manage but still "doable". The Reds have nine matches in December followed by a key fixture against Chelsea on 2nd January. "It's just 95 minutes every three days," said the Liverpool boss. "We all have to dig in and fight through that period, be smart, think smart."

00:01:30, 39 minutes ago