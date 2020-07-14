Jurgen Klopp 'happy' Manchester City are in Champions League for Liverpool's title chances

Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester City’s successful appeal against their European ban could be good for Liverpool’s chances of retaining the Premier League title, but says it was not a “good day for football”.

City won their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a two-year European ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

They will now be allowed to play in the Champions League next season and also saw their fine reduced from 30m euros to 10m euros.

"From a personal point of view, I'm happy that City can play Champions League next year because if I think about the league, if City has 10-12 games less, I don't think anybody has a chance," said Klopp.

"But I don't think yesterday was a good day for football. FFP is a good idea. It is there for protecting teams and the competition so nobody overspends and they have to make sure the money they want to spend is based on the right sources.

“It's not up to me to judge this and I don't but I think this FFP framework we should stick to. I hope FFP stays just because it gives kind of borders that you can go to, but not over it, and that's good for football.

"If you start doing that nobody has to care anymore and the richest people or countries can do what they want.”

There were suggestions that the decision in City’s favour could spell the end of FFP.

But Klopp thinks if that were to happen then it could lead to the formation of a European super league.

“It will make the competition really difficult and I think that would lead automatically to a kind of world super league with like 10 clubs and it would depend on who owns the clubs and not the names of the clubs. It makes sense to have these rules.”

