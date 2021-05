Football

Jurgen Klopp has sympathy for Manchester United after fixture pile-up

Jurgen Klopp admitted he has sympathy for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer whose side must now play three Premier League games in the space of five days. United's match with Liverpool which was postponed following protests from supporters at Old Trafford last Sunday has now been scheduled for Thursday two days after Solskjaer's side host Leicester City.

