Football

Jurgen Klopp: 'Mohamed Salah's left foot better than Cristiano Ronaldo's' - Liverpool boss compares stars

Jurgen Klopp: "I never thought about that...why should we compare Cristiano Ronaldo with Mohamed Salah. Obviously, both are world-class players, that's how it is. I would say even when Ronaldo's left foot is not that bad, I would say Mo's left foot is better. Maybe then Cristiano in the air is slightly better and his right foot is probably better. But, speed wise they are both pretty quick."

00:00:34, an hour ago