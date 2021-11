Football

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'incredible' Champions League form: 'Four wins out of four is pretty special'

Jurgen Klopp is delighted with Liverpool's Champions League form: "From pretty much all other points of view it was a good performance. It's incredible the group stage so far. I wouldn't have expected that, obviously, when I saw the draw. Nobody would have expected that. Doing that is pretty special. But for tonight, job done."

